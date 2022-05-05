Susana Koh elected chairperson of SIDS Kuching branch

SIBU (May 5): Tuai Rumah Susana Koh was elected Sarakup Indu Dayak Sarawak (SIDS) Kuching branch chairperson for the 2022-2024 term during its annual general meeting (AGM) held in Kuching recently.

SIDS president Dato Alice Jawan was present to officiate at the AGM.

In her speech, Alice said there was the need for transformation among Dayaks and Dayak women especially to bring about development to members.

She thus encouraged SIDS Kuching branch to invite more working and professional Dayak women to join the association.

Alice also mentioned about the proposal to set up a Barbara Mendu Education Fund and encouraged all members to contribute voluntarily to the fund.

She encouraged members to contribute at least RM12 each and hoped that with the 13,000 members they have from 28 SIDS branches in the state, a ‘seed’ would have been planted to start the education fund.

SIDS advisors Dato Catherine Gramong and Datin Senorita Linang, treasurer Angela Samson and the AGM election officer Cecilia Entering were among those present at the AGM.