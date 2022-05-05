Tebedu’s Desa Fair to be held monthly, says deputy minister

TEBEDU (May 5): The Desa Fair at Tebedu recently will be a monthly event, says Deputy Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Martin Ben.

He said this was decided after considering the potential of the event to raise the socio-economic status of the people particularly post-Covid-19 pandemic.

He also said the fair has the potential to be a catalyst for tourism activities especially between Tebedu and the Indonesian province of West Kalimantan across the border.

“The Desa Fair mobilises business activities such as sales and purchase of food, beverages and other retail items.

“After considering all these aspects, a decision has been reached to hold Desa Fair once a month,” he said at the closing of the inaugural event at Bandar Mutiara Tebedu on May 1.

Martin believed that with the cooperation and support from all agencies involved such as Sarawak Agriculture Department, Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) and Serian District Council, the target to make the event a permanent fixture for Tebedu could be achieved.

According to him again, Tebedu has the potential to be developed as an agricultural and livestock production centre.

“Through a well-organised system, local entrepreneurs will be able to increase their income,” he added.

On trade with Indonesia, Martin who is also Kedup assemblyman said the trade volume was very much affected by the pandemic.

“However, I am confident that the international trade sector can be restored, especially after Malaysia reopened its borders on April 1,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tebedu assemblyman Dr Simon Sinang said the Desa Fair and the concurrently held Jualan MyRakyat had received encouraging response, especially from people in Tebedu.

He said the event brought buoyancy to Tebedu, particularly to the Bandar Mutiara Tebedu township.

He was confident the success of the inaugural Desa Fair last weekend was a good starting point for it to be held monthly.

Desa Fair was organised by Dr Sinang’s Tebedu Service Centre, Tebedu District Office and various government agencies.

Apart from sales of retail items and setting up of booths at a designated area, the event also provided nightly entertainment by local recording artists.

Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus, Tebedu District Officer Joseph Liaw and Serian District Council secretary Constantine Jonas were also present at the event.