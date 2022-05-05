Two in Sibu die following accident involving motorcycle, car

SIBU (May 5): Two men died after the motorcycle they were riding collided with a car at Jalan Paradom on May 1.

The victims were identified as Augustine Reba Nyambar, 18, and Clement James, 24, who died at Sibu Hospital on Monday morning while receiving treatment.

Augustine was the rider while Clement was the pillion rider.

Both suffered serious injuries on the head. Augustine also broke his left leg.

According to a statement from Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili, the accident occurred when a car driven by a female driver on her way to Sarikei from Sibu was hit by a motorcycle somewhere at Jalan Paradom.

It is believed that the rider lost control of the motorcycle while trying to overtake and fell on the opposite lane.

The driver, 53, and her passenger, 17, suffered minor cuts on their faces due to the broken windscreen.