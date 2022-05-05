Uber Cup squad capable of challenging Denmark, says Mei Xing

KUALA LUMPUR (May 5): The group match against Denmark in the Uber Cup 2022 tournament in Bangkok this month will provide a good opportunity for Malaysia to make up for their disappointment in the last edition.

The young national team lost 1-4 to hosts Denmark in Aarhus last year but will head to Thailand with better exposure and experience in a bid to beat Denmark to enhance their chances of qualifying for the quarter-finals.

National doubles player Teoh Mei Xing said although Malaysia are still considered weaker than Denmark, she believed her teammates have improved and are capable of giving the Danes a run for their money.

“I hope we can exact revenge because we have changed and improved. After going through a long period (several months), I think the brand new us can fight them.

“Denmark are also strong, boasting players in the top 20, 30 in the world. But we will give our best,” the 25-year-old player told Bernama recently.

In the Uber Cup from May 8 to 15, Denmark are likely to again parade world number 14 Mia Blichfeldt, world number 22 Line Christophersen and world number 16 pair Maiken Fruergaard-Sara Thygesen.

In the last tournament, Malaysia failed to enter the quarter-finals after losing 5-0 to China and 4-1 to Canada, apart from the defeat to Denmark.

Mei Xing, who forms the world number 65 pair with Anna Cheong Ching Yik, is elated by the presence of Pearly Tan and Goh Jin Wei in the coming Uber Cup campaign.

Pearly could not play in Aarhus due to an injury, forcing her partner M Thinaah to team up with Lee Meng Yean, while former world junior champion Jin Wei announced her retirement one month before the competition, only to make a U-turn early this year.

“There have been some changes this year. We lost senior player Meng Yean but Pearly has recovered from her injury while Jin Wei is also in the squad. So, the team look more stable and maybe Pearly and Jin Wei can help us to score points,” she added.

Apart from Denmark, Malaysia have to face a formidable Thailand and Egypt in Group C.

The others in the squad are S Kisona, Eon Qi Xuan, Myisha Mohd Khairul, Tan Zhing Yi, and Chan Wen Tse for singles, while Pearly, Thinaah, Anna Cheong, Low Yeen Yuan, and Valeree Siow will feature in the doubles. — Bernama