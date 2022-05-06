150,906 children in Sarawak fully vaxxed against Covid-19

KUCHING (May 6): A total of 150,906 or 52.8 per cent of children aged between five and 11 in Sarawak have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as of Wednesday.

According to the Ministry of Health’s CovidNow website, Sarawak has continued to top the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) table since it began in February.

Nationwide, a total of 873,409 or 24.6 per cent of children of this age group have been fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

For adolescents aged 12 to 17, a total of 270,111 or 93.4 per cent of the age group in Sarawak have been fully vaccinated.

In terms of percentage, this was slightly above the national rate of 93 per cent, which translated into over 2.89 million fully vaccinated adolescents across the country.

More than 2.3 million or 81.5 per cent of Sarawak’s total population have been fully vaccinated, while at the national level, over 26.73 million or 81.9 per cent of the total population have achieved the same.

On Wednesday, a total of 504 vaccine doses were administered to individuals across Sarawak.

Of these, 135 were first doses, followed by 345 second doses, and 24 booster doses.

Separately, this week, the 30-39 age group made up 26 per cent of the total Covid-19 cases in Sarawak, followed by the 18-29 age group (18.8 per cent), 40-49 age group (12.5 per cent), 50-59 age group (9.1 per cent), 0-4 age group (8.9 per cent), and 60-69 age group (6.5 per cent).

One week ago, the 18-29 age group contributed 18.1 per cent to the total cases in Sarawak, followed by the 30-39 age group (16.6 per cent), 40-49 age group (14 per cent), 50-59 age group (9.9 per cent), 0-4 age group (9.6 per cent), and 60-69 age group (9.2 per cent).

On Monday, the State Disaster Management Committee said Sarawak recorded 610 new cases in Epid Week 17, the period from April 24-30.

Of these cases, 506 were asymptomatic or displayed mild symptoms, while there were four cases in Categories 3, 4, and 5.

To date, Sarawak has recorded a cumulative tally of 305,318 Covid-19 cases.