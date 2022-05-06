26 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (May 6): Sabah recorded 26 new Covid-19 cases on Friday.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said no significant changes occurred in the past 24 hours, however, the number of districts with zero cases had decreased from 19 on Thursday to 14.

“Twenty-six new infections today, the same with yesterday’s number of cases. No significant change for the last 24 hours.

“Number of districts with zero case dropped to 14 from 19 previously. No district with double-digit cases, even Kota Kinabalu with 11 cases yesterday registered just six cases today (Friday),” he said.

A total of 24 out of the 26 patients were in Category 1 and Category 2, one patient in Categor 3 and one patient in Category 4.