Abg Jo: State govt to take over Sentoria Borneo Samariang Garden housing project

KUCHING (May 6): The Sarawak government has announced their takeover of the troubled Sentoria Borneo Samariang Garden (BSG) housing project with the intention of solving the current issues faced by the homebuyers.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said that he is aware of the situation revolving around the project and has in fact warned the developers involved.

However, the project takeover will only be completed once the state government has solved all of the current issues pertaining to the project including legal matters, he added.

“This is mainly due to the fact that they (the developers) are a publicly listed company.

“For the record, the housing project was supposed to be done in 2019, but till now, there is no guarantee or assurance to the homebuyers who are financing their payment through loans,” he said during the Majlis Ramah Tamah Aidilfitri N26 Gedong in Raia Hotel yesterday.

The BSG housing project is a part of Sentoria Borneo Samariang Resort City Project in Petra Jaya.

The project was previously undertaken by Sentoria Borneo Land Sdn Bhd in 2016 as a mixed development project in Petra Jaya, consisting of a water theme park, convention center, serviced apartments, and several blocks of single-storey terrace houses in their allocated areas.