Abg Jo to deliver keynote address at World Hydrogen Summit

KUCHING (May 6): Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will deliver a keynote address at the World Hydrogen 2022 Summit and Exhibition hosted by the city of Rotterdam, the Netherlands on May 9-11.

The Premier of Sarawak will be joining some 3,500 government and industry leaders from all over the world to explore and familiarise themselves with the latest hydrogen technologies, applications, and solutions that are set to revolutionise the industry.

The delegation will later fly to Oslo, Norway to gain insights into the operationalisation of Norway’s sovereign wealth funds, which Abang Johari has indicated will be a model for a similar fund to be set up by the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government in order to bring more returns to excess fund that Sarawak might accumulate in the future.

According to a statement, Abang Johari’s delegation will depart for Rotterdam tomorrow (Saturday) and is scheduled to arrive there at 7.45pm local time.

The Ambassador of Malaysia to the Netherlands Dato Nadzirah Osman will be on hand to welcome the entourage upon arrival at the port city’s airport.

In a 20-minute slot on Monday at the start of the summit, the Premier’s address as a second speaker will be based on the theme ‘Accelerating the Global Hydrogen Economy: The Sarawakian Way’, primarily to highlight Sarawak as a rising tiger in the renewable energy arena, and that it is “hydrogen ready”.

Sarawak is a pioneer in exploring the hydrogen economy, which saw the setting up of its first hydrogen production facility in Kuching and trial runs of hydrogen-powered buses in the streets of the capital city.

Sarawak is currently negotiating with Korean and Japanese companies that are keen to invest in the setting up of production facilities in Bintulu to manufacture green hydrogen with a prospect of buy-back by the respective country.

The Premier has also indicated that Kuching’s Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART), scheduled for completion in 2025, will also be powered by hydrogen fuel cells as part of Sarawak’s overall programme to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases in line with the protocols of the 2021 United Nations Glasgow Climate Change Summit.

Later in the afternoon on Monday, Abang Johari and members of his delegation are scheduled to visit Shell’s office in the Hague where he will be briefed by senior Shell executives, among others, on the future of Shell in Sarawak.

On Tuesday morning, the Premier’s delegation is scheduled to meet with the Port of Rotterdam’s chief executive officer and later, in the afternoon, the group will be taken on a study tour of Shell’s technology centre in Amsterdam, which showcases the multinational’s hydrogen technology and various other new innovations.

The delegation will fly to Oslo on Wednesday.

Among those accompanying the Premier are Deputy Premier of Sarawak Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion, Energy and Environmental Sustainability Deputy Minister Dr Hazland Abang Hipni, State Financial Secretary Dato Sri Dr Wan Lizozman Wan Omar, Economic Planning Unit director Datu Dr Muhammad Abdullah Zaidel, Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Hussain, Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) chairman Datuk Amar Hamed Sepawi, and SEB chief executive officer Datu Sharbini Suhaili.