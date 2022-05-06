Agong, Turkish president share happiness over strong bilateral ties during tele-conversation

KUALA LUMPUR (May 6): Yang Di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan today expressed happiness over the strong bilateral relations enjoyed between Malaysia and Turkey in various fields including economy and trade.

According to a post on Istana Negara’s official Facebook page, these sentiments were shared during a 20-minute telephone conversation at 5pm yesterday.

His Majesty had also agreed to go on a State visit to the Republic of Turkey in the third quarter of this year, the Facebook post read.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Erdogan also took the opportunity to exchange Aidilfitri greetings during the conversation.

His Majesty, on behalf of the Raja Permaisuri Agong, also conveyed well wishes to Erdogan’s wife and First Lady Emine Erdogan, the Facebook post read.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also congratulated Erdogan after the iconic Hagia Sophia in Istanbul held its first Tarawih prayers in 88 years beginning April 1, describing it as a historic moment for Muslims in Turkey and around the world.

Earlier, His Majesty also received a personal call from the Sultan of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, during which Aidilfitri greetings were also exchanged. ― Bernama