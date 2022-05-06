Analysis: OM Sarawak, OM Samalaju sale an opportune exit for CMS

KUCHING (May 6): Cahya Mata Sarawak Bhd’s (CMS) sale of its stake in OM Materials (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd (OM Sarawak) and OM Materials (Samalaju) Sdn Bhd (OM Samalaju) has been viewed as an ‘opportune exit’ for the group.

In a report, the research team at Maybank Investment Bank Bhd (Maybank IB Research) said: “We think it is opportune that CMS makes its exit amid the present commodity price rally, considering its non-controlling stake in a highly cyclical business.”

The research team also viewed the selling price of US$120 million which includes a full discharge of a US$10.5 million shareholders loan (plus interest), as ‘decent’.

It noted that the deal values OM Sarawak at 5.4-times FY21 price earnings ratio (PER) based on OM Sarawak’s profit contribution of RM88 million to CMS.

It pointed out that OM Sarawak’s profit was at its peak in FY21 (FY20: RM95 million loss) on high selling prices (more than doubled y-o-y) which offset lower sales volume due to the pandemic.

“The US$109.5 million equity value is 9.7-times our FY22 earnings forecast for OM Sarawak. And, based on OM Sarawak’s net asset of RM1.15 billion as of end-FY21, the deal values OM Sarawak at 1.7-times,” it said.

For now, Maybank IB Research noted that the impact on CMS’ net assets and the estimated one-off disposal gain/(loss) will be available upon execution of a definitive agreement.

“Excluding OM Sarawak’s profit contribution going forward, our FY22E net profit forecast for CMS would lower by 13 per cent (assuming half year impact) and 26 per cent for FY23E,” it said.

Maybank IB Research maintained its ‘hold’ rating on the stock.