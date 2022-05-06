Anwar-Najib debate on next Thursday night, show to be ‘live’

KUALA LUMPUR (May 6): Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be facing off against each other in a debate next week.

In a joint statement, the offices of both the Umno politician and the PKR president confirmed that the duo have reached an agreement on the much talked-about debate.

“Both have agreed to choose the Malaysia Tourism Centre (Matic), Kuala Lumpur as the location of the debate on May 12 at 9pm,” they said.

The debate will be broadcast live on TV and social media with the channels to be announced later. — Malay Mail

