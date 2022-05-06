As celebrations continue, Dr Annuar says public must not to be complacent

SIBU (May 6): The public must remain on high alert against Covid-19 infection despite being allowed to gather for Hari Raya Aidilfitri as the country transitions into the endemic phase, said Dr Annuar Rapaee.

The Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator said the easing of Covid-19 restrictions has seen many gathering for the first time in two years.

“Unlike in the last two years due to the Covid-19 restrictions, we could not visit nor get together during festive celebrations. But as the country transitions into endemic phase, people are allowed to visit each other on festive occasions.

“Therefore, the onus is on us to continue adhering to the SOP to protect ourselves against Covid-19 infection. We should not let our guard down and become complacent,” stressed the Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development I.

The Nangka assemblyman told reporters this during his Hari Raya Aidilfitri Open House at the Sibu Islamic Complex last night, which saw an attendance of over 3,000.

He said Sarawak has always been a model of racial unity and harmony.

“I would like to thank Sibu folk from all walks of life coming here tonight to share our festive joy,” he said.