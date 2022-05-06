Borneo Jazz Festival to take Sarawak Jazz scene to another level with Fab Lab

MIRI (May 6): The public and music enthusiasts alike are invited to the Fab Lab Open Day for a meet-the-musicians session at Tegas Digital Innovation Hub here from 4pm to 5.30pm this Sunday.

According to a statement from the Sarawak Tourism Board (STB), Fab Lab will be led by two international musicians, Chris Stalk – a saxophonist, composer and arranger from France and Jules Vulzor, a bassist, DJ and performer from Switzerland.

Bringing musicians of diverse cultural backgrounds together to celebrate jazz music and empower the local community, STB cited that the new artist residency programme includes an intensive six-week interactive workshop in Miri for 30 musicians starting May 9 to June 18.

“The Fab Lab programme is in line with STB’s goal to promote music tourism through our iconic music festivals, which includes Borneo Jazz,” said STB chief executive officer, Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor.

“By embedding a knowledge-sharing environment, we hope to create a sustainable jazz culture for our Sarawakian musicians, as well as provide an international platform for their musical growth.

“It is hoped that the music workshops and master classes offered by Fab Lab will not only build confidence in expression, but serve to bridge the gap between the age-old indigenous oral tradition with the contemporary and evolutionary sounds of jazz and hip-hop,” she added.

Evelyn Hii, founder of No Black Tie and artistic director of Borneo Jazz festival, meanwhile, believed in fostering ‘Jazz ExChange’ to advocate cultural diplomacy and promote sustainable growth in the arts within the local community, which will in the long run spark new connections between international artists and the local music community.