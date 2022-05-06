Car crashes into tom yam restaurant in Melaka, six hurt including toddler

MELAKA (May 6): Six diners, including a one-year-old toddler at a tom yam restaurant in Jalan Hang Li Po, Bukit Baru here faced an anxious moment when a car crashed into the restaurant yesterday.

Melaka Tengah district police chief Assistant Commissioner Christopher Patit said the 7.15pm incident occurred when a Perodua Kancil car driven by a senior, 66, crashed into the restaurant.

“Investigations found that the driver had just finished eating at the restaurant and wanted to start the vehicle parked in the parking lot in front of the restaurant.

“However, the driver accidentally stepped on the accelerator causing the car to lurch forward and crash into the restaurant. Several dining tables inside the restaurant were damaged,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the incident caused six diners, aged one to 56, from Melaka, Johor and Penang to suffer minor injuries and were treated at the Melaka Hospital Green Zone while the driver escaped uninjured.

During the incident, the weather was good and there were recordings of a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera as well as independent witnesses who came forward to assist in the investigation according to Rule 10 LN 166/58. – Bernama