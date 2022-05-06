Covid-19 daily new cases in Malaysia stay below 1,500 this week

KUALA LUMPUR (May 6): Daily new case numbers continued to remain below 1,500 this week and on Tuesday (May 3), the number of new infections reported fell to three digits, adding joy to the festive atmosphere.

Tuesday’s 922 new caseload was the lowest this year when daily new infections soared to five-digit levels, with the highest-ever number, 33,406, recorded on March 5.

The last time the nation registered a three-digit daily figure was more than a year ago on March 29, 2021, when 941 cases were reported.

Malaysia’s active cases declined to 27,454 as of Wednesday (May 4), compared with 311,206 on March 5. The nation’s cumulative Covid-19 case figure now stood at 4,454,113.

Following is the breakdown of the number of daily new cases recorded nationwide during the week under review (April 30 to May 5): April 30 (2,107), May 1 (1,503), May 2 (1,352), May 3 (922), May 4 (1,054) and May 5 (1,278).

With its total of 4,454,113 cases, Malaysia now stood at the 23rd spot in the list of 226 countries/territories hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. Ahead of Malaysia are Ukraine (5,002,870) and Mexico (5,740,080).

According to the latest data derived from Worldometer, Germany recorded the highest number of new cases yesterday at 87,201 (159 deaths), followed by the United States at 66,611 cases (225 deaths), and Australia at 54,688 cases (56 deaths).

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health’s (MoH) CovidNow data as of 11.59pm yesterday showed that out of the 27,454 active cases, 26,407 (96.2 per cent) were quarantined at home. Seventeen cases (0.1 per cent) were quarantined at Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centres while 964 cases (3.5 per cent) were in hospitals. Thirty cases (0.1 per cent) were admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) but did not need respiratory aid while 36 cases (0.1 per cent) were in the ICU requiring respiratory support.

Yesterday, 2,599 cases were reported to have recovered, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 4,391,090.

The Covid-19 infectivity rate or R0/Rt value remained below the 1.00 level nationwide over the week. The daily R0 value is as follows: April 30 (0.61), May 1 (0.60), May 2 (0.62), May 3 (0.58), May 4 (0.54), and May 5 (0.53).

On April 27, Melaka recorded the highest R0/Rt value (0.75), followed by Kuala Lumpur (0.74) and Sabah (0.71).

Covid-19 scenario in Malaysia

Recovered cases: April 30 (6,890), May 1 (5,839), May 2 (6,074), May 3 (5,520), May 4 (4,107), and May 5 (2,599).

Active cases (infectious): April 30 (45,506), May 1 (41,167), May 2 (36,440), May 3 (31,833), May 4 (28,777) and May 5 (27,454).

The state-by-state breakdown of new cases (+ imported cases) reported yesterday is as follows:

Three-digit new cases ― Selangor 719 (+0) and Kuala Lumpur 150 (+2);

Two-digit new cases ― Johor 37 (+0), Kedah 39 (+1), Kelantan 19 (+0), Melaka 76 (+0), Negri Sembilan 41 (+0), Perak 41 (+0), Penang 65 (+0), Sabah 26 (+0), Sarawak 24 (+0) and Terengganu 18 (+0);

One-digit new cases ― Pahang nine (+0), Perlis seven (+0), Labuan one (+0), and Putrajaya three (+0).

The number of new, cumulative and imported cases recorded nationwide over the week is as follows:

April 30 ― New cases 2,107, Cumulative Cases 4,448,004, Imported Cases 16;

May 1 ― New Cases 1,503, Cumulative Cases 4,449,507, Imported Cases six;

May 2 ― New Cases 1,352, Cumulative Cases 4,450,859, Imported Cases four;

May 3 ― New Cases 922, Cumulative Cases 4,451,781, Imported Case one;

May 4 ― New Cases 1,054, Cumulative Cases 4,452,835, Imported Case one; and

May 5 ― New Cases 1,278, Cumulative Cases 4,454,113, Imported Cases three.

Meanwhile, 76 Covid-19 clusters were still active in Malaysia as of yesterday. Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, a total of 7,010 clusters had emerged nationwide.

This week, only one new cluster, involving a high-risk group, was detected. According to MoH’s CovidNow data, the cluster ― Jalan Bakawali cluster ― was detected in Johor Bahru on April 30 with 26 positive cases.

The breakdown in fatalities reported this week is as follows: April 30 – five (brought in dead or BID 0), May 1 – three (BID one), May 2 – five (BID one), May 3 – nine (BID five), May 4 – three (BID 0) and May 5 – two (BID 0).

(BID cases involve patients who died outside the hospital and tested positive for Covid-19 after their bodies were brought to the hospital’s forensics department.)

As of yesterday, Malaysia’s Covid-19 death toll stood at 35,569.

Global Covid-19 statistics

The total number of Covid-19 cases reported worldwide, according to Worldometer statistics, now stood at 515,877,151 (last Friday, 512,830,834), while the death tally stood at 6,272,154 (last Friday, 6,256,282). A total of 470,580,152 patients have recovered so far (last Friday, 466,634,879).

A total of 226 countries are hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and the top 10 countries with the highest number of cases are the United States, India, Brazil, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, South Korea, Italy and Turkey. Following is the breakdown of the total number of Covid-19 cases reported by the top 10 countries (+ new daily cases reported yesterday):

United States 83,437,158 (+66,611);

India 43,094,548 (+3,155);

Brazil 30,524,183 (+21,682);

France 28,849,915 (+44,225);

Germany 25,203,564 (+87,201);

United Kingdom 22,102,983 (+7,406);

Russia 18,211,178 (+5,011);

South Korea 17,438,068 (+42,277);

Italy 16,682,626 (+48,255); and

Turkey 15,037,242 (+no information).

In Southeast Asia, besides Malaysia, other countries that have joined the list of 125 countries with over 100,000 Covid-19 cases are Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia and Brunei.

Their cumulative cases (+new daily cases) are as follows:

Vietnam (12th spot) ― 10,666,751 (+4,305);

Indonesia (19th spot) ―6,047,741 (+250);

Malaysia (23rd spot) ― 4,454,113 (+1,278);

Thailand (24th spot) ― 4,300,614 (+9.790);

Philippines (32nd spot) ― 3,686,543 (+168);

Singapore (51st spot) ― 1,208,917 (+4,733);

Myanmar (78th spot) ― 612,965 (+14);

Laos (110th spot) ― 208,368 (+230);

Brunei (121st spot) ― 142,312 (+146); and

Cambodia (123rd spot) ― 136,259 (+ one). ― Bernama