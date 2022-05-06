CP: Pandemic strengthens rapport among security agencies

KUCHING (May 6): The involvement of various security agency personnel during the Covid-19 movement control order these past two years has strengthened their bonds and relationship.

Sarawak Police Commissioner (CP) Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said it was always the hope of the police to have close rapport with the various security agencies.

“I am confident that in future, there will be no problems which cannot be solved if a duty requires an inter-agency involvement,” he said at an Aidilfitri gathering with representatives from the different security agencies at ‘Ops Benteng’ roadblock in KM5.5 Bau-Serikin road yesterday.

The gathering, he said, was meaningful as it brought all the different agencies involved during the Covid-19 movement control order together.

“I am also proud that the frontliners have carried out an excellent job during the pandemic,” he added.

Bau District police chief DSP Poge Nyaon also spoke at the function. He said one of the major challenges during the start of the Covid-19 movement control order was to educate the public on the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“Then, the SOPs were new and many people did not quite understand them yet.

“However, what we have gone through has provided us with ample experience to grow and mature,” he added.

Deputy police commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata and heads of various departments from the state police contingent headquarters and Bau District Officer Anielia Siam were among those present.