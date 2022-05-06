Dr Rundi: No new African Swine Fever infections, situation under control

SIBU (May 6): The African Swine Fever (ASF) situation in Sarawak is under control as no reports have been received of new infections, said Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

The Minister for Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development said this showed the effectiveness of the control measures that have been introduced by the ministry and implemented by the Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVSS).

He said as of April 28 last year, 17 samples have been tested, of which five samples were from pigs reared in villages confirmed positive – four in Betong and one in Sibu.

“Action has been taken to decontaminate and evacuate the premises concerned.

“Inspections on pig farms and continuous monitoring recorded 12 negative and ASF-free samples, namely pig farms in Serian – Jalan Ensengei, Melikin, Mile 25 Siburan; Sri Aman pig slaughterhouse; and Rantau Panjang, Jalan Tien King Sibu, Futien, and Sungai Maaw, Sibu,” he said in a press statement.

Separately, Dr Rundi said the pork supply for Gawai Dayak is adequate and safe for consumption.

He stressed pork and pork products are supplied from ASF-free farms and inspected by DVSS.

“Sarawak exports 2,000 pigs every week to Singapore and this proves that Singapore Veterinary Services as well as the Singapore Food Authority (SFA) recognise the control measures that have been implemented in Sarawak,” Dr Rundi said.

“I also would like to acknowledge and convey appreciation for the cooperation by the pig farmers and also to DVSS in the infected pigs culling process in keeping the ASF from deteriorating throughout the state.”

Towards this end, he stressed that prevention through a strict and effective biosecurity system at the farm level is very important to prevent this disease from spreading further.

“Therefore, pig farmers across Sarawak are once again reminded to improve the biosecurity of their respective farms as ASF disease is highly contagious in pig farms,” he advised.

He stressed rural pig farmers are prohibited from hunting wild boar and giving uncooked swill feed surplus to their livestock.

The movement of pigs in and out of infected areas is also prohibited, Dr Rundi added.