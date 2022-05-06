Moderate celebration continues on fifth day of Raya in Lawas

LAWAS (May 6): House-to-house visiting of close family members and friends continues here on the fifth day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri though the majority is celebrating moderately this year despite the easing of Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

For many, this Raya celebration was about making the most of their time with family and friends after pandemic restrictions the past two years.

Jefferina Dawat, 46, was grateful to be able to celebrate the festive occasion with family and friends after being stuck in Kota Kinabalu the past two Raya.

“Due to Covid-19, my family had been unable to come home for Hari Raya for two years. Though my husband is unable to make the trip home this year due to work commitments, my children Syazwan Riemei, 23 and Nur Sarfina Syazwani, nine are delighted to be back.

“Thankfully, as our country transitions to endemicity, we are allowed to host open house for family and friends though we are celebrating in moderation this year,” she said when met at her open house here today.

Meanwhile, sexagenarian Mahrin Haladdin of Long Uban has been waiting in anticipation to celebrate this Hari Raya with his three children working outstation.

Two of his children made the trip home from Kuching while one flew in from Kota Kinabalu.

“For this Raya, my family has decided to celebrate moderately with friends and family as we are still fighting Covid-19 and adjusting to the new normal,” he said in an interview.

Despite the relaxation of Covid-19 SOPs, many family and friends were seen with face masks on and keeping physical distance while visiting open houses held outdoors.