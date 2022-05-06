MoH denies endorsing products to replace diabetes medication

KUALA LUMPUR (May 6): The Ministry of Health (MoH) has never endorsed any product or food which can replace medicines including insulin to treat diabetes and control blood sugar.

This matter was announced by MoH in a statement posted on its Facebook page today to rebuke the claim made by one Ainalienshop-TW Facebook page which sought to confuse the public by using an altered image showing Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin with the caption ‘blood sugar returns to normal’.

“MoH warns the public against being easily duped and influenced by statements whose authenticity is unconfirmed.

“The ministry would also like to stress once again that operators or owners of products should be more responsible and not take advantage and confuse the public,” read the post.

Meanwhile, Health director-general, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said via his Twitter tonight, that it was another fake news disseminated by irresponsible individuals in the interest of their business. – Bernama