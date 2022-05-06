No proper location given by caller

KOTA KINABALU (May 6): The Sabah State Health Department has clarified on the late arrival of an ambulance to the aid of a 54-year-old man who died following an accident in Kolombong on Wednesday.

It was reported that the ambulance only arrived an hour after the Malaysia Emergency Response Services 999 (MERS 999) call was made.

In a statement on Friday, State Health Department director Datuk Dr Rose Nani Mudin said the department had made an investigation by examining realtime data in the MERS 999 database.

“The results of the data analysis found that MERS 999 had received a phone call at 12.06pm from a caller, but the line was disconnected during the connection from MERS 999 Regional Center to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Medical Emergency Call Center (MECC) for case verification process and further information.

“A total of six callback attempts to the caller by the Regional Center and MECC from 12:07 to 12:19 but the caller could not be reached, resulting in the ambulance not being able to be activated due to unclear location information.

“At 13:01 noon MERS 999 received a second call from another caller with complete information having been obtained. The responder team from Queen Elizabeth Hospital II was activated at 13:04 pm and had arrived at the scene at 13:16 pm.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the responder team found the 54-year-old patient had no signs of life and confirmation of death was made by a medical officer,” she said.

According to Dr Rose Nani, the department is always committed in ensuring that services and treatment delivery are at the best level, especially in efforts to save lives.

Therefore, this department seeks the cooperation of all callers and the public to provide complete information when making emergency calls so that the responders in hospitals in the state of Sabah can act at a reasonable rate.

Lew Kok Fai, who worked as a baker for a company here, had reportedly died due to cardiac issues.

A witness saw Lew’s Honda car swerving to the side before slamming into a concrete fence near Taman Nelly in Kolombong. He was found unconscious at the driver’s side.

Politicians and members of the public have pointed out that Lew could have been saved if not for the delay in arrival of ambulance.

Lew from Ipoh is survived by his wife, two sons aged eight and five, and a three-year-old daughter.