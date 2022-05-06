PBS will abide by all ‘acceptable’ decisions

KOTA KINABALU (May 6): Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) will obey any decisions made by Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) except if they were unacceptable, said its president, Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Maximus Johnity Ongkili.

“If the decision cannot be accepted then we would make to make our decision,” he said.

He added PBS will continue to work together in GRS to ensure the coalition defends all of its seats in the next election.

“Members of the coalition should continue to support each other and deliver all seats by the coalition,” he said during a get-together with professionals here on Thursday night.

Ongkili added that PBS is strong and can deliver the seats with GRS but urged that more meetings be held between all component members, citing that “it would be good for the components”.

“Although we need to look into this cooperation that we have with GRS, the fact is we still need to work together… More meetings will be good for all parties in the coalition. We do not want to be fooled by the Opposition anymore,” he said.

Ongkili said despite some coalition party members already making their intentions clear about which seats they intend to contest, PBS preferred to take a silent approach when it comes to such matters.

“It is better to talk less and work harder to win the people’s hearts as well as identify which seats are winnable for GRS,” he said.

The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) also asked on the 40 percent revenue claim by Sabah and said that Sabah should push hard for it.

He reminded that Sabah needs to lodge a complaint of non-compliance demand so that a meeting would be commenced.

“I am only a facilitator … the (Sabah) government must lodge a complaint,” he said.

Ongkili added that the current Federal government has been very open and willing to listen and stated that this alone was a major achievement for Sabah and Sarawak.

“The new Federal Government is so willing to listen to the argument of Sabah and Sarawak so long as it’s based on the law,” he said.

Earlier, during the dialogue, Ongkili said there had been meetings held with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) leaders to establish some form of political cooperation.

Discussions were leaned towards establishing a coalition of Borneo-based parties, but he said not there have been no firm decisions on the matter so far.

“However, I have no qualms of revealing this to the media as they (GPS) have pointed out that with Sabah it could be tricky as the situation here (Sabah), unlike Sarawak, also involves Peninsula-based parties,” he added.