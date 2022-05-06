Police report filed against Violet Yong over expired vaccine booster dose claims

KUCHING (May 6): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Youth Central has lodged a police report against Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong for alleging on Facebook that the state government is using expired Covid-19 vaccines for booster doses.

SUPP Youth Central assistant secretary Liew Leong Yee said there were two video postings on Yong’s Facebook page where she stated that the Sarawak government had used the people of Sarawak as “guinea pigs” by administrating expired Covid-19 vaccines as booster doses.

“Such statement is untruthful and baseless. The federal Ministry of Health, National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA), and government of Sarawak had come out with several statements that the manufacturers of the vaccines had extended all the expiration dates of their respective kind of vaccines to longer dates.

“Thus, the booster dose vaccines are not expired and are effective,” he said in a statement today.

Liew, who is SUPP Batu Lintang Youth chief, said Yong’s statement had created public disorder and created fear and worries among the people of Sarawak at large.

“Many people had refused to go forward to receive a second booster dose due to her untruthful statements and resulted in the effort of Sarawak government in combating Covid-19 being hindered and jeopardised.

“Consequently, the lives of people and the safety of society are at stake,” he claimed, adding that the police report was made so that there could be an investigation into the matter.

Liew filed the report accompanied by SUPP Kuching branch Youth chief Eric Tay.

In the video posted on Yong’s public Facebook page on April 28, she questioned the validity of the booster doses.

“Why give expired booster shots to Sarawakians? Why make Sarawakians as guinea pigs? Can Dr Sim Kui Hian as the minister in charge of health matters in Sarawak explain it?” she had posted in the caption.