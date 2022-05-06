Pomotion, sale of Sabah products in UK

KOTA KINABALU (May 6): Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Dr Abd Latiff Ahmad will lead a promotion and selling mission of Bumiputera Sabah products to the United Kingdom from May 9 to 16.

This mission will also feature a two-week Taste of Sabah promotion at 11 well-known Asian restaurants in London, and an MoU signing ceremony between Kristal Handal Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Yayasan Sabah Group with several wholesalers/distributors and online retailers in the United Kingdom and France.

This marks the minister’s second-in-person promotion mission since the onset of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The mission, organized by Kristal Handal Sdn Bhd is one of the initiatives planned in conjunction with the implementation of the Global Entrepreneur One Stop Centre (GLOPEC) programme funded under the Dana Pembangunan Bumiputera (DPUB) TERAJU programme to drive the development of SMEs, especially the Bumiputera community in Sabah.

GLOPEC is a platform established through a strategic partnership between Yayasan Sabah Group and Bumiputera Affirmative Action Unit under the Prime Minister’s Department (TERAJU) to assist Sabah SMEs in growing their business operations and connecting them to a larger network of global suppliers, importers and distributors.

This mission centers around a week trip designed to promote made in Sabah products to the UK and other European markets. The delegation has a unique opportunity to meet in person with prospective wholesalers, distributors, or online retailers.

“The United Kingdom and France are markets that offer significant growth and immense opportunities for business collaborations. I am delighted to lead this promotion of Taste of Sabah to spur more opportunities for the made in Sabah products to mark their presence in the UK market,” said Dr Abd Latiff.

“Our goal at the Prime Minister’s Department through TERAJU is to help the B40 and M40 entrepreneurs extend their footprints into larger markets such as regional and global markets.

“This mission is a vital step in the right direction to ensure GLOPEC and participating Sabah entrepreneurs can network, learn about business opportunities, and build stronger bridges to grow their businesses, create jobs, and benefit the community for a more sustainable and inclusive business model” he added.

Director of Yayasan Sabah and Executive Chairman of Innoprise Corporation Sdn Bhd, Dato Sri Haji Ghulam Haidar @ Yusof Khan Bahadar who will also join the trade mission said, “Yayasan Sabah is committed to supporting SME entrepreneurs as they respond to the global economic disruptions caused by Covid-19. Through the mission, we will enhance made in Sabah products’ visibility and take vigorous efforts to engage wholesalers/distributors and online retailers in the UK and France.”

Other members of this mission include the CEO of TERAJU, Md Silmi Abd Rahman, officials from TERAJU, Yayasan Sabah Group and Kristal Handal Sdn Bhd, as well as Sabah entrepreneurs.

Bumiputera Affirmative Action Unit under Prime Minister’s Department (TERAJU) was established in 2011 under the Prime Minister’s Department as a strategic Bumiputera affirmative action unit to lead, drive and coordinate Bumiputera participation in the national economy.

TERAJU’s function has been expanded as the main coordinator of the high trajectory Bumiputera socio-economic agenda, through strategic interventions, initiatives and programs based on priority areas in the Tindakan Pembangunan Bumiputera 2030 (TPB2030) in line with the Wawasan Kemakmuran Bersama 2030 (WKB 2030) and the 12th Malaysia Plan.

TERAJU’s role is to encourage and increase Bumiputera participation in high-impact strategic industries towards producing a sustainable Bumiputera development ecosystem, with a fair, equitable, and inclusive economic distribution.

TERAJU is also responsible for driving aspects of well-being such as education, health, social security, and sustainability to produce a comfortable and dynamic environment, as well as elevate the dignity of Bumiputera.