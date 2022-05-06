Premier: S’wak govt to consider giving houses to extended families from Seberang Hilir

KUCHING (May 6): The Sarawak government is considering giving houses to the extended families from the Malay villages in Seberang Hilir, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the extended families, however, would be placed at a different location at Sungai Bedaun instead of at the Darul Hana housing project.

“We will also consider giving the extended families the houses but in another place – at Sungai Bedaun, not at Darul Hana.

“There are two categories – core family and extended family – we are looking at the resettlement programme,” he told reporters after attending the Utilities and Telecommunication (Utiliti) Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi’s Hari Raya celebration Waterfront Hotel here today.

Abang Johari said the state government already has a procedure to move the community involved in this project.

He said he had left this matter to the Land and Survey Department and state assemblyman of the area to deal and proceed with the resettlement efforts.

Dr Abdul Rahman when met later said they expected by 2030 all the 13 Malay villages in area will be moved to the Darul Hana.

“Our initial estimate is 2,640 families from 13 villages stretching from Kampung Boyan to Kampung Bintawa will be affected.

“This year we started with two villages – Kampung Panglima Seman Lama, Kampung Semarang,” he said.

He said almost 80 per cent of the heads of families from the two villages had agreed to choose their houses while the rest still had problems with land ownership and other factors.

He said as a whole, most of the families in Seberang Hilir have gotten their houses.

The state-funded RM200 million Darul Hana Housing Project was initiated in December 2017 with the aim of relocating villagers from 13 villages in Seberang Hilir to make way for further Kuching City development.