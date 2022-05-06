Sarawak employers urged to contact PWD associations to hire workers

KUCHING (May 6): Employers in Sarawak who want to hire persons with disabilities (PWD) as their employees can contact the groups’ associations, which have a list of those who are looking for jobs.

Sarawak Society for the Blind (SSB) vice-chairman Siau Ging Lock said that, for example, SSB also has job placement officers who are specifically tasked with finding workers for the visually impaired.

“The officers have the responsibility to always keep an eye on job opportunities suitable for the PWD group.” Among the jobs, include working in restaurants, telephone operators, and housekeepers in hotels.

“Upon being hired, SSB will continue to monitor them to ensure the jobs are suitable for them. We will follow up from time to time, ” he told Bernama recently.

Siau added that although disabled people did not have the same ability as others, they could do certain jobs if they are trained properly.

He explained that employers who hire people with disabilities are entitled to get tax exemptions from the Internal Revenue Board (IRB). – Bernama