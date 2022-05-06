Sarawak Energy finds 50 charred cryptocurrency mining machines

KUCHING (May 6): Sarawak Energy’s technical team discovered approximately 50 burnt cryptocurrency mining machines in premises at Pelita Commercial Centre here following an early morning fire recently.

Sarawak Energy, in a statement today said direct tapping of cables which were connected to the mains directly into the premises were found charred at the scene.

Based on these findings and similar past cases, the corporation said the fire was caused by illegal and unsafe wiring used to mine cryptocurrency.

“Firefighters immediately alerted Sarawak Energy for an emergency shutdown when they received a distress call before the fire could be extinguished safely.

“Electricity theft to power cryptocurrency operations continues to endanger the public. Cryptocurrency mining is an energy-intensive activity which operates 24 hours, often with cooling units to prevent the servers from overheating.

“Non-standard fuses and illegal wiring connections commonly used in electricity theft can easily overload the electrical system capacity, increasing the risk of short circuits, damaging appliances, causing fires and even loss of lives,” pointed out Sarawak Energy.

A police report has been lodged over the matter and the operator, together with the premises owner will be called to assist in investigation.

Since 2018, 161 cases of cryptocurrency miners stealing electricity were recorded, with 60 per cent found in Miri and 30 per cent in Kuching, disclosed Sarawak Energy.

These cases led to system overload in residential and commercial areas in the city with Sarawak Energy incurring losses of more than RM43 million.

“Recent surge in electricity theft among operators are also linked to fires threatening public safety, with 11 fire cases recorded, 10 of which occurred in Miri.

“Investigation revealed that most of these operations took place in rented properties. Landlords are strongly advised to conduct background checks on potential tenants, as well as to be mindful and alert of their activities to avoid being implicated in electricity theft committed at rented premises,” said the corporation.

Electricity theft is a criminal offence under Section 33(5) of the Electricity Ordinance, which carries a penalty of up to RM100,000 and/or five years jail, if found guilty.

Sarawak Energy reminded customers that tampering with wires to under-record electricity consumption is both illegal and dangerous.

In cases where electricity is stolen for energy intensive activities such as cryptocurrency mining, it can also lead to outages in surrounding areas, causing unnecessary inconvenience to neighbours.

Together with Sarawak Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication and the police, Sarawak Energy has pledged to continue tracking down electricity thieves who operate at the expense of public safety to maximise profits.

“Firefighters are also showing support with advisories on safe electricity usage to prevent unwanted fires especially during festive seasons.”

Members of the public are reminded not to trust service providers who tamper with meters.

“Meter inspection teams are trained to detect various electricity theft methods, including tampered meters, fake electricity meter covers and underground direct tapping as part of Sarawak Energy’s efforts to curb power theft,” it added.

To report suspicious activities related to electricity theft and service providers of reduced electricity usage, call Sarawak Energy Customer Care Centre at 1300-88-3111 or send email to customercare@sarawakenergy.com.

All information received will be kept strictly confidential.