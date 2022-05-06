Sarawak Muda delegation calls on Ling

MIRI (May 6): Chairman of Parti Ikatan Demokratik Malaysia (Muda) Sarawak Jeffery Ngui paid a courtesy call on Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak secretary Alan Ling last week.

According to Ling in a press statement, the one-hour meeting was a start to a good relationship between the two political parties.

DAP Socialist Youth (Dapsy) Sarawak chairman Peter Hee, its Long Lama chairman Marcus Hugo, Ling’s special assistant Lawrence Law and Muda Sarawak secretary Fathira Anisa were also present.

Ling, who was also Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak chairman, said he welcomed Muda Sarawak’s effort to foster ties with DAP and PH component parties.

“We share the same objective and the same political enemy, so we must unite to achieve good results in the coming general election,” he said.

Ling also urged the younger generation to be actively involved in politics in order to make positive changes to the nation’s development.

“Even though PH’s 22-month rule collapsed due to the ‘Sheraton move’ in 2020, we must not give up, but we must rise and face all the challenges,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ngui said they were prepared to work with DAP Miri if there is a need for extra manpower in their future programmes.