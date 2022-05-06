Special needs duo rescued from Mount Santubong

KUCHING (May 6): Two individuals with special needs were rescued by the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) after suffering from fatigue while descending down Mount Santubong today.

Bomba in a statement said a distress call was received from a park ranger at 5.05pm, who informed them that the duo needed to be rescued from level 8 of the mountain.

It was also revealed that the victims, a male and female who are in their 20s are both deaf and speech-impaired.

A team of rescuers and the Bomba Emergency Medical Rescue Services from the Petra Jaya fire station were dispatched to the mountain to rescue the duo.

As of time of writing, both victims were being assisted down the mountain by the rescuers.

It was also revealed that both of them were in good health and it would take around two hours to reach the base of the mountain.