View Eta Aquarids meteor shower tonight

KUCHING (May 6): Sarawakians can view the peak of the Eta Aquarids meteor shower from midnight tonight to 5am tomorrow.

According to Planetarium Kuching curator Ismandy Ali, the meteor shower between April to end of May this year can be seen as long as the weather is good with no moon, clouds or light pollution.

Unfortunately, the planetarium here is not open to the public currently due to management issues, he added.

“Don’t be disheartened if you can’t see the meteor shower tonight. There’s still a chance until the end of this month but tonight is the peak,” he said when contacted.

The areas he recommended for watching the meteor shower here were around Kubah National Park, Rambungan in Serian or Trombol Beach in Telaga Air.

Meteors are pieces of debris which enter our planet’s atmosphere at speeds of up to 70km per second, vapourising and causing streaks of light called meteors.

Eta Aquarids, the first pair of meteor showers originating from Halley’s Comet, the most renowned cosmic body, were named after their apparent radiant point in the constellation Aquarius, near one of its brightest stars Eta Aquarii.

This year, the shower which is reaching its peak today (May 6) will be more visible in the Southern Hemisphere.

Stargazers can see ‘shooting stars’ when the Earth passes along Halley’s debris stream which in turn creates tiny particles that burn in the upper atmosphere.