Wrong to perceive SOP relaxations as end of pandemic, says walikota

KAPIT (May 6): The relaxation of standard operating procedures is a practical next step in the transition to Covid-19 endemicity, but should not be misinterpreted as the pandemic being over, said Kapit District Council walikota Lating Minggang.

He said the use of face masks – now optional outdoors – should continue to be practised to protect one’s health and that of those closest to them.

“We must accept that the Covid-19 virus is still out there and that face masks and good hygiene practices continue to be part of daily life, especially in crowded places, indoors, and when using public transport,” he told The Borneo Post.

Lating also said the current Aidilfitri celebration and coming Gawai Dayak festival as well as local events such as the upcoming Kapit Raft Safari mean many will either be visiting or returning to Kapit.

“While their presence will be good for the local economy, my advice to them is to do Covid-19 self-test if they plan to return for Gawai or attend the raft safari event.

“We should forget that many young children have yet to be vaccinated while the older generation and those with comorbidities are still vulnerable to severe infection,” he said.