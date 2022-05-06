Young professionals welcomed to continue PBS struggles

KOTA MARUDU (May 6): Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) is in search of young nation builders to continue its struggles, for the good of Sabah and Sabahans.

Its president, Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili, said the criterias are those who are fully committed to subscribe to the party’s political ideals.

“There are four PBS’ ideals, namely its multiracial political struggle, upholder of fair, just and democratic values culminating in defence of the dignity of man principle, promoter and practitioner of universal ethics and sound principles, and lastly the defence of Sabah’s security especially against intrusion of illegal immigrants and the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63),” he said.

Speaking during a get-together dinner with young professionals in Kota Kinabalu on Friday, he said all PBS ideals are pursued under the flagship and political struggle preached by the party.

“These have also been the core PBS struggles for 37 years. Being the oldest multiracial party in the country, we are proud that we have maintained our principles, a quality we learned from the party’s founding father and former president, Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan,” said Ongkili.

At the event, the young professionals had the opportunity to get updates from Ongkili on the party’s struggles and current issues during a dialogue session.

About 18 young lawyers and engineers of multicultural backgrounds comprising Kadazandusun, Bajau, Chinese and Brunei attended the event, of which some, led by senior lawyer Datuk Lawrence Thien, submitted their membership forms physically to Ongkili, while the rest applied via online.