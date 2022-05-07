Baru: ‘Crucial’ to maintain Sarawak’s unique peace and harmony

LAWAS (May 7): Sarawak is a unique state as its people live in peace and harmony despite having over 26 ethnic groups from different backgrounds, religion and culture, said Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian.

Baru, who was former Works Minister during the Pakatan Harapan government, said it was vital Sarawakians continue to maintain this uniqueness by preserving the unity and tolerance that has bound the people for decades.

“In my previous speeches, I always emphasised the importance to preserve the unity amongst the multi-religious and multi-cultural communities in Sarawak.

“Here in Sarawak, there are over 26 ethnicities and we continued to live in peace and harmony all these years,” he said in his speech during a Hari Raya Open House held here today.

Baru pointed out this year’s open house was his first one and he pledged to continue organising similar events in the coming years in an effort to strengthen unity among the people here.

“This is a very important event because we are celebrating together with our Muslim friends and families.

“We know they have fasted for one month and now the time has come for them to celebrate their victory over various temptations during the fasting month,” he said.

He also expressed his hope the culture of organising open houses, which are usually attended by the various communities irrespective of religion and race, will be continued by the next generation.

The open house was jointly organised by Parti Sarawak Bersatu Bukit Sari and Ba Kelalan branches and saw over 1,000 people attend.

Also present was former Bukit Sari candidate Alias Mail.