Covid-19: All districts in Sabah remain stable

KOTA KINABALU (May 7): The situation at all districts in Sabah remained stable and under control with 22 new Covid-19 cases recorded on Saturday.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said no new infections were reported in 16 districts in the past 24 hours.

“Eight out of 11 districts recorded only one new case each. Kota Kinabalu recorded the highest number with eight cases, Penampang four and Papar two cases.

“By comparison, 10 districts recorded a decrease and seven districts recorded an increase. Ten other districts maintained yesterday’s figures,” he said in a statement.

A total of 18 of the 22 new patients were in Category 1 and Category 2, one patient in Category 3 and three patients in Category 4.