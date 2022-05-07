Covid-19 booster shot: Only 1,561 Sarawakians taken second dose, says Deputy Premier

KUCHING (May 7): Many of those eligible for the second Covid-19 booster shot in Sarawak have yet to take up the offer, said Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Deputy Premier revealed that as of May 5, only 1,561 Sarawakians took up the offer, of which 939 are from Kuching.

This is despite the fact there are 302,243 Sarawakians with risk factors or above 60 years old who are eligible recipients since the roll-out of the second dose of the booster shot on April 12.

As such, he advised the eligible recipients to go to the nearest participating private clinic, hospital or Klinik Kesihatan to book their appointment and be inoculated with the second booster dose to be better protected against Covid-19.

“Your health is your responsibility. The Covid-19 Omicron variant may be mild in a majority (of cases) but every week, we still lose Sarawakian (lives) due to Covid-19,” he said in his Facebook post on Friday night where he shared key points from his interview by a local radio station.

Dr Sim, who is Public Health, Local Government and Housing Minister, also revealed Sarawak has a full vaccination rate of 90.2 per cent.

According to him, this represents 1.641 million Sarawakians who have received the first dose, second dose and first booster dose.