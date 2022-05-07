DAP yet to decide on date for second meeting with PSB

SIBU (May 7): The date for the second round of discussion between Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) to explore ways for cooperation in the coming 15th General Election (GE15), has yet to be decided, said Alice Lau.

The DAP Sarawak deputy chairperson, said the party’s state committee will meet soon to deliberate on the matter.

“As of now, we have not decided on anything because, after our first round (of discussion), which was on April 26, the DAP state committee has not met yet.

“We will hold another meeting among the DAP state committee to discuss on this before meeting PSB for the second round of discussion,” the Lanang MP told reporters, when met after a press conference at Sibu DAP headquarters office in Rejang Park today.

Among those present were DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, treasurer Chiew Chiu Sing, Sibu MP Oscar Ling, former Bukit Assek assemblywoman Irene Chang and DAP state committee lead Roderick Wong.

Asked if the discussion on cooperation would also involve Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Parti Amanah Negara among others, she revealed that as of now, it only involved DAP Sarawak and PSB.

“So far, the discussion only involved PSB (and Sarawak DAP). I think we go one step at a time. We see how it goes.

“If this already cannot work out, I don’t think there is any need to go further. It is not an easy job I can say because every party has its own stand,” Lau explained.

On another matter, Lau said that DAP state committee is currently touring the state.

“We have some dialogues and meet the grassroots and DAP members because for the past two years during the Covid-19 restrictions period – we could not meet the grassroots members

“So, I think after the state election, they have many things to say. It is a statewide tour for leaders to meet the grassroots and members.

“And listen to them and tell them what is our direction for this coming GE15. Because I think a lot of members also want to know what we plan to do, after a big defeat in the last state election.

“We also collect their views about working together with other parties. That is why we go from Sarikei to Sibu, and Bintulu tomorrow and next week, Miri,” Lau explained.