Elderly woman reported missing for three days found safe in jungle

KOTA BELUD (May 7): An elderly woman who went missing in a jungle at Kampung Melangkap Kapa, here since Wednesday, was found safe on Saturday morning.

Gorin Galais, 74, was found by search and rescue team at 10.43am, three days after she was reported missing.

Kota Belud fire and rescue station chief Muhammad Syazwan bin Latun said the search team found the elderly woman about 1.36 km from where she was first reported missing.

“The elderly woman was weak and sustained cuts on her leg but apart from that, she was in good spirit,” said Muhammad Syazwan, adding that EMRS team gave the woman early treatment before she was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

The search and rescue operation, which involved the fire and rescue department, the police, the Malaysia Civil Defence Force and villagers, ended at 1pm on Saturday without any untoward incident.