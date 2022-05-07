Home owner’s quick act saves house from fire

MIRI (May 7): A home owner’s swift action saved his house from fire when the main electrical switchboard of his house at Pujut Tanjung Batu here caught fire around midnight yesterday.

The home owner who noticed the incident immediately cut the electricity supply by turning off the safety switches and later called the Miri Fire and Rescue Department around 12.10am.

A team of firefighters were dispatched from the Lopeng Fire Station to the location but no operation was conducted as the fire was quickly contained.

The team led by senior fire officer II Zainal Abidin then conducted a thorough check around the house to ensure no other fire threats before ending the operation.