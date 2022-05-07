La Promenade Fitness Weekend kicks off with fitness championship

KUCHING (May 7): The first-ever La Promenade Fitness Weekend kicked off with a functional fitness championship today.

The three-day event’s highlight is the half marathon at 5am on Sunday, which is also Mother’s Day, and is the first event of its kind here since 2019.

The functional fitness championship attracted over 100 contestants, including gym instructors from Penang, Kuala Lumpur, Kota Kinabalu, Bintulu and Miri.

The half-marathon saw 1,350 signups in four categories, namely the 21km, 10km, 5km and 3km and the prizes total RM10,000 for the 21km and 10km winners. There will also be a ‘Best Dressed’ contest.

Today’s proceedings were launched by Stakan assemblyman Datuk Hamzam Bion Brahim.

According to Hock Seng Lee executive director Tony Yu, they were thrilled to deepen their relationship with the Kuching and Samarahan community.

“As a new neighbourhood mall, we prioritise community services alongside retailing. We’re proud to have created the biggest run since 2019, offering subsidised rates from just RM30 per registration and with big cash prizes.

“With the relaxed standard operating procedures (SOPs), now is the perfect time to put fitness first,” he said.

Just like the recent Sarawak Bonsai Open Championship, La Promenade Mall would like to make the Fitness Weekend an annual affair, he said.

“It brings us joy to see youths and families from all races come together for a great time out. We hope the public sees value in the community-centric direction we have taken,” he added.

Joining the La Promenade Fitness Weekend are Sunway Medical Centre which is offering free sports massage and traditional complementary medicine consultation as well as Milo and Green Leaf, both handing out free drinks.

Four local sports equipment suppliers also joined a mini-expo while martial arts demonstrations were put on by Rentap Muay Thai and Studio 23.

The run is also co-organised by Grit Event Management.

“We’re honoured to be part of the first ever La Promenade Fitness Weekend to jump start the running community in Kuching. For the past two years, there has been a lack of competitive running events.

“La Promenade Mall is taking the lead to revitalise the running community. Their running route is scenic with a beautiful landscape, thus providing a good opportunity for families to spend a healthy, active weekend,” said its founder Awang Saifeluddin.

All four categories of the runs include the La Promenade gated community, famous for its lavish landscaping of over 1,800 pine trees, 25,000 tea leaf shrubs, giant bonsais and tecoma plants.

For further information, visit hsl.com.my and lapromenademall.com.my.