Lawas police to continue routine patrols throughout first week of Raya

LAWAS (May 7): The police here will continue conducting routine patrols at targeted areas here throughout the first week of Hari Raya to ensure no untoward incidents happen.

According to district police chief DSP Sila Kadong, since the first day of the patrol until May 6, there were no incidents such as break-ins reported thus far.

“The police carried out patrols at targeted areas to ensure the premises left during the holidays are safe.

“On the fourth day of Hari Raya, the personnel patrolled along the business premises here, banks as well as near Telekom Malaysia,” he said in a statement.

On another note, Sila also advised the public to report any suspected crime activities near their residential areas to the police by contacting its hotline at 085-284467.