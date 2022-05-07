Lo: Be vigilant against job offers promising lucrative salaries

KUCHING (May 7): Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang cautions the public, especially youths, to be vigilant against Cambodian job offers promising lucrative salaries.

He said parents should also play their part in advising their children not to fall victim to job scams, adding there were no easy way to gain lucrative income.

“Money doesn’t fall from the sky. We all have to work hard to earn our money.

“As such, I would like to advise parents to tell their children not to look for easy money so that they will not be cheated (by job scams), thinking the future is brighter (if working) outside Malaysia.

“When a person tells us there’s easy money to earn, and millions of dollars to be made out there, don’t believe them. Nothing is free in this world. We need to work hard for a living,” he told a press conference at his service centre in Mile 6, Jalan Penrissen here yesterday.

He said this following six Sarawakian individuals aged between 19 and 38 who fell for a job scam in Cambodia.

Lo said he was told by the family members that the victims managed to get into contact with them, but only for a brief moment, to inform them of their conditions; that they were mistreated.

He thus called on collaboration between the leaders of Malaysia and Cambodia as well as the police from both countries to assist in bringing the Malaysians home safely.

In a press conference on April 25, it was announced that the Malaysian police would seek the assistance of Interpol under the Mutual Assistance in Criminal to track the six Malaysians.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Dato Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said the state Commercial Crime Investigation Department has opened two investigation papers under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

“We have received six police reports between April 20 and 22, 2022 from family members of the victims, who are said to have been cheated into working in Cambodia.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that all six victims had been offered job opportunities in Cambodia by an agent. They then went to Cambodia but once there, they were forced to do fraudulent work at a call centre,” said Azman.

He reiterated the police call advising people against being fooled by lucrative job offers advertised and promoted over the internet, especially on social media.

“Many syndicates usually advertise such jobs in newspapers, and via Facebook, WhatsApp and WeChat apps, offering lucrative salaries and various facilities to draw people to contact them.

“This is why the police have repeatedly warned the public before ever committing anything to these so-called ‘agents’, that they must thoroughly check the validity of the job offers, which can be done through the PDRM portal at www.rmp.ov.my, or by calling our secretariat. Check if these job offers really exist or if the agents are legitimate,” he said.