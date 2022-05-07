Malaysia disappointed over junta’s move to shun UN Special Envoy to Myanmar

KUALA LUMPUR (May 7): Malaysia has expressed its disappointment over junta ruled Myanmar’s action in not recognising Dr Noeleen Heyzer, United Nations Secretary General’s (UNSG) Special Envoy on Myanmar.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah said due to this, Noeleen was not invited to the ASEAN consultative meeting on humanitarian assistance to Myanmar held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Friday.

Malaysia is concerned that the latest move by Myanmar will hinder (gugat kelancaran) the process of the ASEAN Five-Point Consensus (5PC) in finding a solution to the political stalemate in the country.

“Semalam dalam mesyuarat konsultasi ASEAN mengenai bantuan kemanusiaan ke Myanmar, semua wakil negara ASEAN hadir tetapi Noeleen tidak diundang ke mesyuarat itu kerana beliau tidak diiktiraf junta Myanmar.

“Ini adalah satu lagi contoh nampaknya Myanmar tidak beri kerjasama sebaiknya dalam melaksanakan melaksanakan 5 PC,” he said in a news conference at Wisma Putra here today.

Saifuddin citing statistics said 10,786 armed clashes and attack on civilians in Myanmar occured from Feb 1, 2021 to April 15, 2022 , with 2,146 people killed and 13,282 detained, adding that the number is far higher compared to countries in conflict like Syria and Yemen. – Bernama