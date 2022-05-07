Man drowns, cousin rescued when driving away buffaloes in Beluran

BELURAN (May 7): A man drowned while his cousin was rescued by villagers in a river at Jalan Sapi Nangoh, Kampung Botition Beluran, here on Thursday.

Villagers retrieved the body of 29-year-old Mohammad Nizam from the river just before midnight on Thursday, after he was reported missing and feared drowned around 6pm on May 5.

Beluran fire and rescue station chief Rastam Keladi said according to investigation, the victim and his 37-year-old cousin were attempting to drive a couple of buffaloes up the river bank.

“Both men however faced difficulty in the water and their cries were heard by other villagers who came to their aid.

“Villagers managed to pull the cousin out from the river but the victim was reported missing,” said Rastam.

A distress call was made to the Beluran fire and rescue station at 6.19pm on May 5 and a search and rescue operation was immediately carried out.

The cousin was taken to the Nangoh Health Clinic.

Villagers located the victim’s body not far from where he was reported missing at 11.25pm on May 6.

It was handed to the police for further action, said Rastam, adding that the operation ended about half an hour later.