One killed, another injured after being hit by runaway MPV allegedly driven by teen

ALOR STAR (May 7): A grasscutter was killed while his friend was seriously injured after being bulldozed by a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) in Jalan Pintasan Semeling, Taman Malinja near Bedong, today.

Kuala Muda police chief ACP Zaidy Che Hassan said Cinglowpa, 20, from Myanmar died on the spot due to serious head injuries while his compatriot Jamal Husson Fozol Haque, 33, suffered a broken right shoulder.

“Cinglowpa was resting on the road shoulder after working while his friend was sitting on a parked motorcycle nearby when the incident took place at about 11am.

“A speeding Perodua Alza MPV driven by a 16-year-old boy, suddenly went out of control and hurtled to the left road shoulder before hitting a tree. The MPV then bulldozed into both the victims,” he said in a statement here.

Zaidy said Cinglowpa’s body was sent to the Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital,

Sungai Petani where the injured sought treatment.

“The youth who was unhurt was detained for further investigation and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he added. – Bernama