PDP all ready for 15GE, says sec-gen

KUCHING (May 7): Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) is all ready to face the 15th general election (GE15).

Its secretary-general Datuk Nelson Balang said the party is prepared and ready at any time for the election.

“All our machinery are in place…we have more or less the same set up as the state election,” he told reporters when met at the Hari Raya open house of Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication II (Utility) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi at Waterfront Hotel here yesterday.

Asked if PDP will field any new faces, he said it was up to the top party leadership and the Premier to decide and announce.

He said the potential candidates were already on the ground, thus, were all prepared. He, however, declined to comment if there is any change to the party list in 2018.

In GE14 in 2018, PDP contested in four parliamentary seats, namely Mas Gading, Saratok, Bintulu and Baram.

It won only two seats; Baram and Bintulu through Anyi Ngau and Dato Sri Tiong King Sing respectively.

The party lost in Mas Gading and Saratok after Datuk Anthony Nogeh Gumbek lost to Mordi Bimol of DAP and Subeng Mula lost to Datuk Ali Biju respectively.