President: Anak Seni all set for packed schedule in second-half of 2022

KUCHING (May 7): The premiering of a telemovie and the grand staging of a musical theatre would be the main agenda of Persatuan Anak Seni Sarawak (Anak Seni) for the remainder of this year.

In this regard, its president Jalot Jeman said the timing could not have arrived at a more opportune moment, in that the country had begun to transition into the Covid-19 endemic phase.

This, he pointed out, would facilitate many sectors, including the creative industry, in their move to revive their activities.

“We have been making plans since the establishment of Anak Seni back in November last year, but the focus would be on the premier of Misi (Mission) and the physical staging of Sayang Sarawak — The Musical.

“For the telemovie, it is now in its last phase of post-production. I am very proud of Misi because almost all of the talents, in front of and behind the screen, are Sarawakians.

“For the play, we staged a showrun at Finas (National Film Development Corporation Malaysia) Sarawak headquarters in Petra Jaya in January 2022, which was video-recorded and had no audience in compliance with the SOP (standard operating procedures) at the time. Now, the plan is to hold a grand theatre run scheduled in the second half of this year,” he told The Borneo Post when met at the Aidilfitri 2022 Open House at his residence along Jalan Kulas Utara Satu here last night.

Jalot, a member of Film Directors Association of Malaysia (FDAM), said Anak Seni was also eyeing a close partnership with Sarawak Arts Council to help realise its programmes meant to develop and elevate the status of performing arts in the state.

In this respect, he was encouraged by the opportunities set to derive from the state governments allocation of RM10 million for the Heritage, Arts and Culture Facilitation Fund aimed at reviving the sector following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We need funding to run our activities and thus, we hope that through the cooperation with the council, we would be able to apply for funds from this allocation.”

The Heritage, Arts and Culture Facilitation Fund was announced by the Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister of Sarawak, Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, during a press conference held at his office here on April 27 this year.

The minister was quoted as having said that the application would be open to individuals, non-governmental organisations and non-profit organisations in Sarawak involved in activities related to heritage, arts and culture.

Meanwhile, Jalot said Anak Seni would resume its acting class next month.

According to him, the association now has over 20 students who are studying all aspects of the thespian art.

“I think everybody knows that previously, many plans and programmes had to be put on hold due to the pandemic. Now that were heading towards recovery, our industry are also following suit,” he added.