SDMC: Seek immediate medical attention if exposed to rabies

KUCHING (May 7): People should seek immediate medical attention after an exposure to rabies lest they might develop brain damage which can be fatal.

This advice was shared on the Sarawak Disaster Information Facebook page yesterday.

The social media post was embedded with rabies-related infographics in English, Bahasa Malaysia and Chinese by the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC appealed to the people not to take rabies lightly as if they were left unattended, could lead to death.

“Rabies is a viral disease that affects the brain or nerves system through the infected saliva of a rabid dog. Exposure to this disease is as simple as a dog’s bite, scratch or when an open wound is exposed,” the statement warned.

SDMC said when an individual was exposed to rabies, the virus travelled through the body until finally reaching the brain, before it could cause symptoms.

It added that once clinical signs of rabies were shown, the disease was nearly always fatal.

“If a person did not receive proper medical care following a possible rabies exposure, the virus can develop brain damage that leads to death.

“Do not let rabies take your life away. Stay safe, stay vigilant,” added the Facebook post.