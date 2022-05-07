Sri Rejang Camp Camp recruiting army reserves

KAPIT (May 7): Sri Rejang Camp of Territorial Army Regiment 510 in Sibu is recruiting new army reserves (Askar Wataniah) from May to October.

Recruitment counters have been set up at Sibu, Mukah, Bintulu and Kapit.

The minimum requirements for both male and female recruits regardless of marital status are age 18 to 45 years, minimum height and weight of 157cm and 47.5kg for males and 147cm and 40.5kg for females with at least SPM passes in Bahasa Malaysia, Mathematics and Science and no colour blindness, cardiovascular or critical illness.

New recruits will be given training on basic handling of weapons and jungle survival. Successful applicants who complete the basic recruit training will receive monthly allowance as army reserves.

For more information go to https://www.facebook.com/Bn2Rej510Aw/.