Tabung Haji guarantees no haj quota abuse, queue-cutting

KOTA BARU (May 7): Tabung Haji (TH) today gave a guarantee that there will be no issue of quota abuse and queue-cutting for haj.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary said the action would deny the rights of people who have been listed to perform the haj.

“Regarding the waiting list, it has certain criteria which is TH’s priority. If there is no additional quota or all those listed are eligible to perform the haj, so there will be no success on the waiting list,” he told reporters after attending the Pengkalan Chepa PAS Aidilfitri open house at Kompleks Purnama in Pengkalan Chepa here.

Also present was Kelantan Deputy Menteri Besar Kelantan Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah.

Commenting further, Ahmad Marzuk who is Pengkalan Chepa MP, also advised prospective pilgrims for haj and umrah to comply with the current instructions and standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the Saudi Arabian government.

Meanwhile, commenting on the sale of healing and sunnah-based products which were becoming more prevalent in the market, Ahmad Marzuk said traders were advised not to promote products using religious elements that could cause confusion.

“Entrepreneurs of these products need to really understand what is meant by sunnah whether it is really as intended or otherwise.

“For example, there is a vermicelli product that use the mosque symbol but it has no halal certificate. Things like this can confuse consumers, especially Muslims,” he said

He said in terms of consumerism, the public could refer and make report on violation of rules to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP). – Bernama