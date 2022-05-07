Tiang: Look to Kalimantan to source for investment, boost tourism

SIBU (May 7): Promoting Sarawak to neighbouring countries such as Indonesia is an ideal way to attract investment and boost tourism in the state, says Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government II, Michael Tiang.

Citing Balikpapan in Kalimantan, Indonesia as an example, with an estimated population of nine million, he said the place has potential to tap into.

“We just need one per cent of this nine million (population) which is good enough for Sibu.

“Yes, we need to go out to Kalimantan to attract more tourists to vist Sibu in particular and Sarawak in general. I think that is the easiest crowd to get,” Tiang told reporters at the Hari Raya open house of Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development I Dr Annuar Rapaee at the Sibu Islamic Complex Thursday, which saw an attendance of over 3,000.

On the open house, Tiang said the easing of Covid-19 restrictions came at the right time when Muslims had just ended their fast and were ready to celebrate Hari Raya.

Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bukit Assek branch chairman Datuk Chieng Buong Toon, SUPP Dudong branch chairman Wong Ching Yong, Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau, Temenggong Datuk Wan Hamid Edruce, Sibu Resident Wong Hee Sieng, police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting, Sibu Divisional Health Officer Dr Teh Jo Hun, Sibu MP Oscar Ling, former Bukit Assek assemblywoman Irene Chang, and former Pelawan assemblyman David Wong were among those seen at the open house.