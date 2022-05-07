Ting: Ministry confident of achieving 1.2 million tourist arrivals

MIRI (May 7): The Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts is confident that the target of 1.2 million tourist arrivals could be achieved, says its deputy minister Datuk Sebastian Ting.

Speaking to reporters during a Hari Raya open house visiting here recently, Ting said that since the relaxation of standard operating procedures (SOP) from April 1, flights have been coming here from Penang, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, with many airlines flying straight to Miri.

“Now, more people are feeling good and confident enough to go places. Many places are packed with people. This was a good sign, showing that businesses have rebounded.

“2022 is definitely a year to look forward to, especially for the state’s tourism industry. Both domestic and international arrivals have seen drastic increases. If this keeps on going, we are definitely on the right track to have a thriving tourism industry here,” said Ting.

He added the ministry was working hard to make sure that all places of interest were safe with SOPs and security in place.

On the second day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Ting resumed house visiting to several Muslim community leaders here.